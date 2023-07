22 July 2023 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

As of July 1, 2023, 12,779 cases of HIV infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Viral Hepatitis and HIV Control reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

At the beginning of the year, this figure was 11,526 cases.

The Ministry recalled that every day on weekdays, citizens can undergo free rapid HIV testing and be confident in their health.

