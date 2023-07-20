EREN to detect threats: Eyes on Turkiye's new power

20 July 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Forest surveillance radar was produced by ASELSAN. The In-Forest Surveillance Radar System, which will be used in places where visibility is difficult due to vegetation, was named after Eren Bulbul, who reported the terrorists in Maçka district, Trabzon to the gendarmerie in 2017 and was later martyred by the terrorists. This system, which will keep Eren's name alive, will be showcased at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023), Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

ASELSAN will share its capabilities in communications, air defense, avionics, electro-optics, electronic warfare, radar, and unmanned systems with local and foreign visitors at IDEF 2023, which will be held in Istanbul on July 25-28.

One of the products that the company will exhibit at the fair will be the EREN-II In-Forest Surveillance Radar System, developed under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries.

EREN-II, an in-forest surveillance radar compatible with military conditions, operates in a frequency band that can penetrate obstacles such as trees, branches, and leaves to increase security against threats from these areas. Developed using ASELSAN's own resources, the EREN-II System offers more advanced technological capabilities than equivalent systems.

The first-generation EREN-I System, which has been included in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces in the past years, has become a critical element of the security forces in forested areas. Delivery will begin this year for the new generation EREN-II Radar, developed by adding additional capabilities.

The EREN-II Radar can continuously broadcast 360 degrees on the horizontal axis and perform instant target detection. EREN-II, as a system that has user-friendly graphical interface software and allows remote use, can be installed in a very short time and operated with a single operator.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz