Fire breaks out at subway station in Seoul
A fire broke out inside a subway station in southern Seoul, Saturday, causing trains to pass through without stopping, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Times.
The blaze started at Daechi Station on Subway Line 3 at 7:53 a.m. and was extinguished 24 minutes later.
During the time, trains in both directions bypassed the station until normal operations resumed at 9:07 a.m.
"An air purifier on the platform caught fire," a Daechi Station official said.
A total of 81 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment were mobilized to put out the fire.
---
