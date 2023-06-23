Azerbaijan intends to cooperate with two more educational institutions in ICT training [PHOTOS]

23 June 2023 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan intends to cooperate with Harbour Space University and Holberton School in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) training, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev tweeted about it.

According to the minister, the issue was discussed at a meeting with representatives of the said educational institutions.

"ICT human capital development is one of our priorities. We met delegations from Harbour Space University and Holberton School, which are distinguished for their innovative approaches to education. We discussed common goals to train ICT professionals in our country and explored partnership opportunities," the minister wrote.

---

