Foreign Minister of Türkiye and OTS Secretary General discuss preparations for OTS summit in Kazakhstan

18 June 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on June 16, the OTS says, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

The parties discussed preparations for the 10th summit, which will be held in Turkestan (Kazakhstan) at the end of this year.

Recognizing the importance of developing economic cooperation between the member states, the sides discussed the achievements of the Organization due to the decisions taken at the summits in Istanbul, Samarkand and Ankara. They exchanged views on the ways to expand trade, investment and ties in the Turkic world.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted the importance of ensuring a successful summit, emphasizing the potential of the Turkic peoples to collectively address issues of regional security, sustainable development and the promotion of cultural exchange.

Hakan Fidan expressed his commitment to actively participate in the preparations for the summit and reaffirmed Türkiye's support for strengthening unity and solidarity within the OTS.

---

