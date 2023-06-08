Hungary, Greece block Brussels’ 11th package of sanctions against Russia — Belgian TV
Greece and Hungary have moved to block the latest draft of Brussels’ 11th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
Budapest and Athens are demanding that a number of companies be removed from the list of those supporting Russia's efforts to bypass Western sanctions.
However, according to the TV channel, the EU countries have no systemic objections to the latest round of sanctions put forward by the European Commission (EC).
Earlier, the European edition of US newspaper Politico reported, citing sources, said that the discussion of sanctions was postponed for a week until June 14.
In late May, a number of European media and diplomatic sources reported that the EC’s initial draft set of sanctions had been rejected and sent back for revision by the EU member countries, which fear that such measures will only serve to isolate the EU in the world.
On Thursday, Politico also quoted Jim O'Brien, head of the US State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination, who stated that shipments of microchips and key electronic components to Russia have already returned to the level seen before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, despite Western efforts to block them via sanctions. The newspaper noted that Russia is improving its ability to counter Western sanctions.
---
