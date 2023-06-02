Biden aide, top Israeli officials discuss Iran's nuclear program, regional issues

2 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held discussions Thursday with top Israeli officials on global and regional issues, including coordination to ''prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ways to counter threats from Iran and its proxies,'' Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Sullivan hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer at the White House.

He reaffirmed the Biden administration's goal of further enhancing Israel’s security and economic integration throughout the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan also stressed the need to take additional steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, said the statement.

They also discussed Russia’s ''deepening'' military relationship with Iran and the importance of supporting Ukraine in the defense of its territory and citizenry, including from Iranian drones, it added.

