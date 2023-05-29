Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria gets final payment from OPIC

29 May 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

The ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), has received the final payment under Innovation and Competitiveness (OPIC) for construction, Azernews reports.

ICGB, the independent transmission operator, has received final payment approval for the implementation of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector from the grant funding provided by the Operational Program Innovation and Competitiveness. The total funding allocated under OPIC amounts to €39 million, which is disbursed in stages after rigorous inspections to ensure the quality and successful completion of the project.

ICGB's Executive Officers, Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas, announced that the latest tranche of €1,742,569 has been fully utilized, marking the completion of the funding process under OPIC. The total budget for the project implementation is €253 million, which is secured through funds from shareholders BEH and IGI Poseidon, a €109.9 million long-term loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), a grant of €45 million from the European Energy Programme for Recovery (EEPR), and the €39 million from OPIC.

