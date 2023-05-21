Russia blacklists 500 US citizens, including former President Obama

21 May 2023 07:30 (UTC+04:00)

Moscow has prohibited entry to Russia for 500 US citizens, including former President Barack Obama, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published the list on Friday, saying the decision was made in response to a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, announced by the White House on May 19.

"In response to the anti-Russian sanctions, regularly introduced by (President) Joe Biden's administration, which are designed, according to Washington's plan, to cause maximum damage to Russia, personally affecting officials and ordinary citizens of our country, as a countermeasure, the entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the list includes current heads of various levels of executive power, ex-officials, lawmakers elected for the first time in November 2022, public figures, and heads of companies supplying weapons to Ukraine.

In addition, Moscow blacklisted people in government and law enforcement agencies "who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called 'Capitol Attack'."

The diplomatic service also announced that it once again declined the request of the US Embassy in Moscow to visit journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, in response to Washington's decision to reject applications for US visas of Russian journalists, who were going to accompany Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his trip to the UN headquarters in April.

