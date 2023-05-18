TOKİ to produce 569,000 houses in a year

18 May 2023 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Burak Karaca

Focusing on the urgent need for housing, especially in the earthquake zone, TOKİ (State run Mass Housing Development Administration), which has made 1.2 million people homeowners since 2001, will produce more than half a million houses in a year. TOKİ, which will complete 319,000 in the earthquake zone, 250,000 in the 'My First Home' campaign, will transform 1.5 million risky houses in Istanbul in the coming years.

TOKİ which has signed important projects for many years to meet the housing needs of the citizens, has made hundreds of thousands of citizens homeowners so far.

TOKİ, which serves especially low-income citizens with the projects it carries out, will again offer durable and affordable housing to hundreds of thousands of citizens throughout Turkiye in the coming years. TOKİ is working on three important projects in the near future. While priority is given to the earthquake zone in the works, 506,739 residences and 143,271 village houses in total, with a total of 650,000 permanent earthquake residences, will be built in 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras. In the first stage, it is planned to deliver 319,000 earthquake houses in one year. The foundations of approximately 100,000 houses have been laid so far in the earthquake zone.

First home excitement on one side and transformation on the other

All the rules in the 81 provinces of the 'My First Home My First Work Place' project, which was launched in September of last year, were drawn before, while 250,000 beneficiaries within the scope of the 'My First Home' project were determined. These 250,000 houses are planned to be delivered within 1 year. Within the scope of the project, it is aimed to deliver 500,000 residences to the citizens by 2028. After the earthquake, the button was pressed for transformation in Istanbul. Approximately 1.5 million risky residences were identified in Istanbul. Transformation works have started, with 1 million in the designated reserve regions and 500,000 in situ. Applications for the 'Half of Us' campaign are accepted until the end of the month. So far, applications to the campaign have exceeded 700 thousand.

The number of houses will exceed two million

In line with the work done, 569,000 houses will be completed within 1 year within the scope of the earthquake zone and the 'My First Home' campaign. The 'Half of Us' campaign, which is currently valid only for Istanbul, is planned to be implemented in other cities in the coming years. Considering the work done, it is expected that the number of houses to be delivered by TOKİ by 2028 will exceed 2 million.

Some 5 million people live in TOKİ residences

TOKİ, which has undersigned many important projects in recent years, was able to complete only 43,145 houses in 19 years until 2002. Since 2001, nearly 1.2 million residences have been delivered to citizens by TOKİ. Considering that an average of 4 people live in each house, approximately 5 million people in Turkiye live in houses built by TOKİ. TOKİ has managed to set an example for many countries with its works and working system.

Istanbul, the pilot province in building control

Explaining that they will implement a new regulation for the effective execution of the building inspection system, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said, “We are making an important regulation in the building inspection system in line with the demands from the field. We chose Istanbul as the first pilot region. We divide Istanbul into two regions, the Anatolian and the European Side. We are implementing our application as of next week".

Providing information on the latest situation in the Half of Us Campaign, the Institution said, "As of now, 162,000 applications have been made to the campaign for independent sections. In total, the number of applications containing 728,000 independent departments is in question. This means that the lives of approximately 3 million citizens are changing. Our priority is our brothers and sisters in the earthquake zone. At the weekend, we will have started the construction of the 180,000th residence with the presence of our President.”

