12 May 2023 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye conducts test launch of Cakir cruise missile, Head of the Department of Defense Industry under the Turkish Presidential Administration Ismail Demir said, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, the missile was launched from Akinci UAV.

The head of the department noted that the test launch was carried out successfully.

