Air China restarts Gatwick-Beijing flights

With the return of increasing outbound flight services from Beijing after China reopened, Chinese carriers are also ramping up inbound flights to the capital city from global destinations with anticipated returns. One notable return was flag carrier Air China resuming flight services from London's Gatwick Airport to Beijing after a three-year hiatus.

Welcoming Air China back from London to Beijing

Air China did restart non-stop flight services between Beijing and London last August, becoming the first Chinese carrier to resume international flight service following a hiatus due to the pandemic. However, the flights between China and the UK were only one-way outbound flights, as the then-closure of China made inbound flights quite impossible.

With the country having fully reopened since January, Air China can now resume inbound flights back from London Gatwick Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport. The reinstatement began on April 1st and was certainly not an April Fool's joke, as the flag carrier is starting off with four flights per week.

These flights currently happen on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. But with demand for air travel soaring between these two destinations, Air China will progressively be increasing to five flights per week up to daily flight services from April 24th. The flight schedule is as follows:

Flight number Departure time Arrival time CA 851 (PEK - LGW) 02:35 06:55 CA 852 (LGW - PEK) 12:55 05:15 + 1

All flight services will utilize the airline's Airbus A330-300s, configured for 301 passengers in a three-class cabin layout. And once Air China begins serving daily flights, the Star Alliance member will transport at least 2,107 passengers from Beijing to London weekly.

