Kim Jong-un orders increased production of materials for nuclear weapons

28 March 2023 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un has ordered increased production of weapons grade nuclear расmaterials to boost the country’s nuclear capabilities, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

He said the country should expand "the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials for thoroughly implementing the plan of the Party Central Committee on increasing nuclear arsenals exponentially and put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons."

---

