President Ilham Aliyev has given new impetus to development of NAM - Ugandan president

An interview with Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for TASS and the “Formula of Power” program of Russian television has been held at the official residence of the President of Uganda, Azernews reportsper Azertac.

In light of the fact that he will assume leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) next year, taking over chairmanship from Azerbaijan, First Deputy Director General of TASS, author and host of the “Formula of Power” program Mikhail Gusman asked the Ugandan president several questions.

In particular, Mikhail Gusman asked how President Yoweri Museveni assessed the role of the Non-Aligned Movement in the world, the organization's prospects, as well as the efforts made by Azerbaijan as chair of the movement for its further development.

President Yoweri Museveni said it is a great honor for Uganda to lead the Non-Aligned Movement. The president of Uganda noted that the Non-Aligned Movement, which was founded by such prominent historical figures as Gamal Abdel Nasser, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Josip Broz Tito, is still a very significant and authoritative political force in the world. President Yoweri Museveni said Uganda would do everything in its power to further develop the organization.

The president of Uganda gave a very high assessment to the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and personally to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who, as President Yoweri Museveni said, gave a new impetus to the development of the organization.

President Yoweri Museveni pointed to the contributions of President Ilham Aliyev as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement in consolidating the international effort to combat coronavirus. He also stated that he was looking forward to welcoming the Azerbaijani president to Uganda for the next Summit of the Movement.

The full interview with the President of Uganda will be published by TASS and shown on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

