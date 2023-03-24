22 tested positive for COVID in Kazakhstan

24 March 2023 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

22 people more were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service said, Azernews reports with reference to Kazinform.

As of March 24, some 1,789 are being treated for coronavirus. Of which 140 are staying in the hospitals, 1,649 are treated at home. Five coronavirus patients are in critical condition, one is in extremely critical condition, while two are on life support.

---

