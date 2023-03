21 March 2023 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's candidacy has been re-nominated for the presidency of Türkiye toda.

The Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party of Türkiye have appealed to the Supreme Election Council regarding the nomination of Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the presidency.



