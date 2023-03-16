North Korean missile falls down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone

16 March 2023 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea’s ballistic missile has fallen down in the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone about one hour after the launch, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Thursday.

"According to our estimates, the missile fell down some 550 kilometers from the southern party of the Korean Peninsula and some 250 kilometers from Hokkaido," he said.

According to the Japanese defense ministry, the missile was launched along a steep trajectory.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered ministries and agencies concerned to ensure safe navigation and air service in the area and be prepared for any unpredictable situation following North Korea’s missile launch.

An emergencies headquarters has been set up to collect information about the launch.

This was the eighth North Korea’s missile test launch since the beginning of the year.

