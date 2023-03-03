Azerbaijani president sounds alarm over threats Armenia's Metsamor nuclear plant posing to whole region

3 March 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in Armenia poses a big nuclear threat to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia, and the whole region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Azernews reports via Azertac.

The president underlined that the plant is using outdated technology and has serious technical problems and expressed concern over the illegal trade of some nuclear materials originating from the Metsamor Plant.

---

