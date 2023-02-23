UNIDO supports Turkmenistan in reducing consumption of ozone-depleting substances

23 February 2023 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) supports Turkmenistan in reducing the consumption of ozone-depleting substances, Communications Officer of the UNIDO Charles Arthur.

According to him, currently UNIDO and Turkmenistan are implementing two projects.

"One is the second stage of the HCFC Phase-Out Management Plan. This project helps the country to reduce the consumption of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in accordance with the Montreal Protocol. This is aimed at establishing mandatory control over leaks in industrial refrigeration units and chillers (a machine for cooling various liquids), as well as mandatory collection and disposal of HCFCs," said Arthur.

He noted that another project is aimed at institutional strengthening and capacity building of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the National Ozone Unit.

"This project is aimed at providing all the conditions for the country to successfully fulfill its obligations under the Montreal Protocol. Furthermore, UNIDO is interested in developing its partnership with the Government of Turkmenistan in order to modernize its industrial sector, develop high-quality infrastructure, as well as promote investments and technologies in the country," the representative of UNIDO said.

The Montreal Protocol is an international protocol to the 1985 Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, designed to protect the ozone layer by decommissioning certain chemicals.

