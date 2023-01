25 January 2023 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden will make a formal announcement about the deliveries of Abrams tanks to the Kiev government on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed US administration official.

"President Biden will announce his decision to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine tomorrow, on Wednesday," the TV channel reported on Tuesday night.

---

