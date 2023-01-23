Uzbekistan reveals number of tourists visiting in 2022

23 January 2023 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan has shared data on the number of people visiting Uzbekistan from January through December 2022.

According to the statistics, some 5.2 million foreigners visited Uzbekistan in 2022, which is 2.8 times more than the same period last year.

State Statistics Committee notes that the largest number of tourists visited Uzbekistan from neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan - over 15,511 people; Tajikistan - over 14,478 people; Kyrgyzstan - over 13, 569 people; as well as citizens of the following countries:

Russia – 567,700 people

Türkiye – 75,600 people.

South Korea –19,900 people

Germany –17,700 people

India –16,800 people

USA–13,100 people

France –11,000 people

UK–10,500 people

Azerbaijan –10,400 people

Italy –8,800 people.

Spain – 6,300 people

China – 5,400 people



