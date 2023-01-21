After a break for COVID-19 Berlin International Green Week continues

21 January 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The International Green Week, a significant trade fair for food, agriculture, and horticulture, reopened to guests here on Friday after a COVID-19 break, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

Until Jan. 29, the Green Week offers a global market overview of the food industry and the "largest range of regional specialties," according to the organizers. Around 1,400 exhibitors from 60 countries welcome an estimated 300,000 visitors, 100,000 less than in the pre-pandemic years.

The fair is "the showcase par excellence of the agricultural and food industry," Germany's Minister for Agriculture Cem Oezdemir said in his opening speech. "The way we eat has a significant impact on what agriculture produces, how it produces it -- and what the consequences are for people, nature and the climate."

Food and feed production is causing around 70 percent of biodiversity loss and 75 percent of deforestation, according to World Wildlife Fund. In addition, almost a third of the world's fish stocks are considered overfished.

Addressing the issues of sustainability, food security and climate action, Berlin International Green Week will feature more than 300 side events with numerous experts from politics, business and science, including high-ranking representatives of international organizations, such as the World Bank and the World Trade Organization.

The "political highlight" of the fair is the 15th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, according to the organizers. Until Saturday, around 80 national ministers of agriculture will discuss the industry's global response to multiple crises with more than 2,000 experts.

