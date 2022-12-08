Kazakhstan to launch new flight to Tajikistan's capital city

8 December 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan plans to launch a new flight to Tajikistan's Dushanbe in 2023, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

As reported, a route from Kazakhstan's Shymkent to Dushanbe is expected to start operating during the spring-summer period of the next year.

However, Kazakhstan's Ministry does not specify which Kazakh airline will carry these passenger flights.

Currently, there are several flights between the two countries: Somon Air - the Tajik airline and the Air Astana - Kazakh air carrier operate a round-trip flight from Dushanbe to Almaty.

---

