Turkish army destroys terrorist bases in operation in Iraq & Syria - defense minister

20 November 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Terrorist headquarters, covers, depots, and bases were destroyed in an air operation of the Turkish army in northern Iraq and Syria overnight to Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reported, Trend reports citing Haber7.

"Terrorists’ covers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses were successfully destroyed. Surgical strikes were carried out against the so-called headquarters of the terrorist organization," Akar said in a video address aired by the TRT TV channel.

"The operation has been successfully completed. Our goal is to ensure the safety of our 85 million citizens and our borders, to eliminate all threats to our country and respond to them accordingly," Akar said, adding that Türkiye will continue to fight terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated.

