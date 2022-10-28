CIS countries' economy gradually recovering despite crisis times - Kazakhstan's president

28 October 2022 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The economy of the CIS countries is gradually recovering despite the crisis times, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with members of the Council of Heads of Governments of the CIS, Trend reports on October 28 via the president’s press service.

Drawing attention to the growing geopolitical contradictions, and turbulence in the global economy, Tokayev called for a number of effective measures.

“Trade and economic cooperation takes a special place here. As you know, during the year, within the framework of Kazakhstan's chairmanship, the active implementation of the tasks of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030 continued. Despite the crisis in international markets, the economies of our countries are gradually recovering,” he noted.

The president of Kazakhstan called for the removal of barriers, the prevention of protectionism, the creation of favorable tariff conditions, and the simplification of administrative procedures in the CIS.

