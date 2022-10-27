Kyrgyzstan to purchase coal from Kazakh company

27 October 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Electric Stations OJSC - the main producer of electricity and heat energy in Kyrgyzstan, has signed a contract for the supply of coal from the Kazakh KarTransUgol LLP, Trend reports citing 24.kg news agency.

Under this agreement, the volume of coal supplies from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan will be 400,000 tons, with the first batch arriving in October and the delivery schedule extending until the spring of 2023.

"The Bishkek thermal power plant is fully ready to start the autumn-winter heating season. Today, it has over 253,000 tons of coal. The daily consumption is about 1,500 tons of coal per day," Electric Stations OJSC noted.

Notably, KarTransUgol is one of Kazakhstan's largest coal suppliers, which delivers coal by rail across Kazakhstan, the CIS countries, and the Baltic States.

