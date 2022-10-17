Uzbekistan, Türkiye intend to strengthen co-op in transport and logistics sector

17 October 2022 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan and Türkiye intend to strengthen cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

This was discussed during a meeting of the First Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov with the Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye Ozgur Volkan Agar.

During the meeting, the prospects for the implementation of practical measures to develop transport infrastructure, diversify routes and increase the volume of direct and transit cargo transportation between the two states were considered.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

In particular, after exchanging views on the positive trend in the growth of bilateral trade, the parties expressed their readiness to take comprehensive measures to expand the range and increase the volume of bilateral trade, including by intensifying the process of ratifying the Preferential Trade Agreement, removing barriers and obstacles in the field of trade, simplification of customs procedures in the implementation of trade operations and the introduction of digital solutions in this area.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on strengthening cooperation in order to implement the discussed projects and initiatives.

