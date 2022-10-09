Russian president holds Ukraine responsible for Crimea bridge blast

9 October 2022 22:52 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine for the explosion of the Crimea truck blast, Azernews reports.

In a video address on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel, Vladimir Putin claimed that "there is no doubt, this is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure. This was devised, carried out, and ordered by the Ukrainian special services."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow soon…

