5 October 2022 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The US and South Korean military fired four ground-to-ground missiles on Wednesday following North Korea’s presumed launch of a Hwasong-12 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency’s report, the United States and South Korea each fired two Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) guided missiles.

