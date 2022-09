29 September 2022 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye will not have any problems with the supply of gas in the upcoming winter period, Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have no worries regarding the supply of gas from Russia this winter, there are no problems with that," Erdogan told CNN Turk.

---

