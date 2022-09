29 September 2022 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Three state-owned banks in Turkey have suspended work with the Russian payment system "Mir" after the United States warned it would target people and entities if they are found helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions, NTV channel said, Trend reports.

A similar decision was made by two Turkish private banks Is Bankasi and DenizBank.

