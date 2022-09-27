EURATOM, IAEA expanding nuclear safety cooperation

27 September 2022 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The European Atomic Energy Community (EURATOM) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand cooperation on nuclear safety, Trend reports with reference to the European Commission.

EURATOM and IAEA have signed a memorandum of understanding updating the previous agreement from 2013.

Building on the extensive scientific and technological co-operation developed over the past years, the two parties have agreed to update the content of the MoU, extending activities to include emerging areas of common interest, such as education and training, small modular reactors and the safety of fusion installations. The MoU also looks to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of radiation safety, waste safety and emergency preparedness and response.

The IAEA and EURATOM have developed extensive scientific and technological co-operation over many years. A co-operation agreement between the IAEA and EURATOM has been in force since 1 January 1976, providing a formal basis for collaboration between the two organizations. This was extended in May 2008 with a Joint Statement where both organizations agreed to examine concrete steps to significantly reinforce the quality and intensity of their cooperation.

On 17 September 2013, the two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which was renewed twice.

