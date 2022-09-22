Some 25 Turkish companies to join defense fair in South Africa

22 September 2022 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Some 25 Turkish companies will join the African Aviation and Defense Fair (AAD) - 2022, to be held in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, Yeni Shafak reports, citing the Defense Industry Agency (SBB).

At the defense and aviation expo, which hosts the largest and the state-of-the-art technologies in Africa, Turkish firms will participate under the coordination of the SSB with the support of the Defense and Aviation Industry Exporters' Association (SSI).

Various Turkish unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapons, naval and electronic systems, as well as ammunition, simulators, and logistical support items will be marketed and displayed at the fair.

Information on the Turkish defense sector and sophisticated technological capabilities will be offered to all fair participants, particularly African military officials on the Turkish National Pavilion, and partnership potential will be explored.

Defense Industry Agency President Ismail Demir along with other senior executives of Turkish defense industry companies are also expected to attend the fair.

Turkish companies, such as Aksa Motor Vehicles, ASELSAN, Ayesas, BMC, Derya Arms, Elektroland Defense, Warranty, GM Defense, HAVELSAN, Kale Kalip, Katmerciler, Lentatek, MKE, Nero Industry, Otokar, Oztek Tekstil, SAHA Istanbul, Samsun Yurt Defense, Sarsilmaz, Sasa, STM, TISAS, Transvaro, Turmaks and TUSAS will participate in the fair.

The fair will be held on September 21-25, with 450 firms from 30 nations in presence.

---

