Number of killed, missing Armenian soldiers reaches 207, since latest provocation

19 September 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The number of killed and missing Armenian servicemen has reached 207, since the country's latest provocation against Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

Such data were given in a statement following the meeting of the Security Council of Armenia, which was chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz