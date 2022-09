5 September 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Yasar Guler has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.

During the visit, the Turkish general is supposed to attend the "ADEX 2022" – 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition at the Baku Expo Center and hold a number of meetings.

