2 September 2022 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" on September 22, according to the provisional program of work of the UN Security Council, which was released on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

France is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council in September.

