30 August 2022 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Algeria is considering ramping up gas sales to France by 50%, Europe 1 reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It’s so far a verbal commitment by Algeria," the report said.

French energy company Engie is scheduled to hold talks with Algeria in the next few hours about gas supplies, according to the radio station.

---

