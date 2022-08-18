Azernews.Az

Thursday August 18 2022

Iranian currency rates for August 18

18 August 2022 19:54 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 18

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 27 have decreased in price, compared to August 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,689 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 18

Iranian rial on August 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,544

50,776

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,042

44,178

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,042

4,060

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,036

4,338

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,740

5,745

1 Indian rupee

INR

529

530

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,675

136,816

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,641

19,632

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,018

31,250

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,355

5,357

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,475

32,625

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,302

26,609

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,519

2,560

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,339

2,344

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

687

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,040

29,443

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,342

30,454

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,186

44,206

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,043

33,080

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,622

8,625

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,194

6,187

100 Thai baths

THB

118,316

118,530

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,401

9,406

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,891

32,007

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,689

42,729

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,818

8,810

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,047

15,009

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,842

2,847

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,662

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,674

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,073

75,158

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,105

4,111

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,662 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,955 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,931 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,575 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest View more