Several rockets fired from Gaza after ceasefire begins

Several rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, breaking the ceasefire a few minutes after it took effect, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the report, the rockets were fired towards southern Israel "just eight minutes" after a ceasefire took effect at 23:30 local time.

The press service of the Israeli Defense Forces said air raid sirens went off in districts adjacent to the Gaza Strip shortly after the ceasefire began.

"At 23:25, the Israeli Defense Forces struck terrorist targets, belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror movement. It was the last strike of the Israeli Defense Forces before the ceasefire that went into effect at 23:30," the press service said.

On Sunday, the Israeli government confirmed that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would come into force from 23:30 local time. However, Israel has warned that it would use force in case the ceasefire is violated.

