NCOC temporarily halts operations at Kashagan oil field

North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) has temporarily halted operations at Kashagan oil field, Trend reports citing the NCOC.

NCOC, the Operator of the North Caspian Project, confirms that on 3 August 2022, Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility was safely shut down as a result of the detection of a gas release within the perimeter of the site. As per standard procedure, following the gas detectors activation, the facilities have been depressurized to the flare system.

"There is no harm to people caused as a result of this event. The air quality monitoring stations at Eskene West have not recorded exceedance of maximum permissible pollutant concentrations. Works are currently underway to resume production operations," the company said.

