Iran to grant stocks for newborns

5 August 2022 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

The spokesperson of the Iran`s government Ali Bahadori Jahromi announced that under the new plan, each child born in the last and current Iranian year (March 21, 2020 to March 2023), will receive stocks worth $238 and $357, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the government`s spox, the granted stock plan is in accordance with the law to support the family and the youth of the population to implement a population growth.

Bahadori Jahromi made the announcement on the sidelines of the meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

Last year, the Iranian Parliament has approved a law to implement a population growth and family support plan for 7 years to change the declining trend of childbearing.

The plan stipulates health insurance for infertile couples, providing services and facilities to working women, providing health and nutrition support packages to mothers and children, educational opportunities for student mothers, providing livelihood support to families, and ongoing medical services to pregnant women.

