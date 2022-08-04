Iranian currency rates for August 4

4 August 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in price, compared to August 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,592 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 4 Iranian rial on August 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,942 51,328 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,596 44,013 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,106 4,116 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,316 4,315 1 Danish krone DKK 5,723 5,753 1 Indian rupee INR 531 536 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,851 136,973 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,450 17,603 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,291 31,730 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,634 32,675 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,245 26,380 1 South African rand ZAR 2,500 2,521 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,337 2,341 1 Russian ruble RUB 688 698 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,098 29,204 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,393 30,430 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,354 44,366 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,170 1,166 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,158 33,427 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,618 8,645 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,216 6,221 100 Thai baths THB 115,760 116,402 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,425 9,429 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,062 32,091 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,592 42,815 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,851 8,855 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,386 15,415 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,824 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 465 468 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,360 75,660 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,103 4,116 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,136 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,600 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

