Thursday August 4 2022

Iranian currency rates for August 4

4 August 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 4

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in price, compared to August 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,592 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 4

Iranian rial on August 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,942

51,328

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,596

44,013

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,106

4,116

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,316

4,315

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,723

5,753

1 Indian rupee

INR

531

536

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,851

136,973

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,450

17,603

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,291

31,730

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,634

32,675

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,245

26,380

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,500

2,521

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,337

2,341

1 Russian ruble

RUB

688

698

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,098

29,204

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,393

30,430

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,354

44,366

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,170

1,166

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,158

33,427

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,618

8,645

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,216

6,221

100 Thai baths

THB

115,760

116,402

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,425

9,429

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,062

32,091

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,592

42,815

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,851

8,855

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,386

15,415

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,824

2,827

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

465

468

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,360

75,660

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,103

4,116

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,202 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,136 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,600 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

---

