Türkiye has means to overcome economic difficulties: Erdogan

Türkiye has all the means to overcome the economic problems it is facing, including the high cost of living, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, recalling the country’s performance comparing to other countries is much better amid the situation in Ukraine and pandemic, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“While the whole world, developed countries in particular, is today suffering from crises, we, together with our employment, production and exports, continue to advance towards our goals at full speed,” Erdoğan said at a ceremony held for the opening of multiple projects including a stadium, an organized industrial zone and several education investments in the Black Sea province of Ordu.

Erdogan also visited hazelnut gardens in Ordu, one of the most important hazelnut producers in the world, and announced the purchase price of hazelnut as 54 TL per kilogram.

“Obviously, we do have our own problems, especially the high cost of living. However, thanks be to Allah, our means in hand and opportunities ahead of us are a lot more than these problems,” Erdogan said while talking about global economic problems.The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has never ceased investing and serving for the people in the past 20 years of its rule, the president stressed, noting thanks to the stability brought by the AKP, Türkiye is no longer drastically paying the price of global crises.

Erdogan recalled that the development of Türkiye had been interrupted by the one-party regime that ignored the will of the people and ideological, ethnic and sectarian tensions to weaken the unity. “Is there anything like that during our rule? No,” Erdoğan said, also underlining that they have also eliminated the terror threat.

