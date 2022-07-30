Türkiye slams Germany for losing neutrality as mediator

30 July 2022 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu criticized Germany for losing its neutral stance and called on Berlin to adopt an impartial stance regarding its mediator role with regards to the dispute between Türkiye and Greece. He also urged the country to take concrete steps against terrorist groups, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Urging Germany to be wary of provocations and propaganda by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, the foreign minister stressed the need for a balanced stance in a joint news conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Istanbul on Friday.

"Germany had a neutral stance as a mediator regarding disputes between Türkiye, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration but it has lost its impartiality," he said.

He continued by saying that Germany should not heed "propaganda" from the Greek side regarding its standoff with Türkiye, including on the countries' disputed maritime border.

"The Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios, Rhodes and many others are Greek territories and nobody has the right to question them," Baerbock said alongside Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens earlier on Friday.

"We cannot solve the problems of the Eastern Mediterranean by escalating tensions," she added.

Cavushoglu retorted: "Why are you closing your eyes to Greece's unlawful actions?"

Türkiye and Germany developed a warm friendship in the era of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"When Merkel was there, Germany's position was balanced," Cavushoglu said. "It could do mediation."

Germany played a central role in helping calm another spike in tensions between Ankara and Athens in 2020.

Baerbock's visit to Athens saw Greek Foreign Minister Dendias call on Germany to suspend a joint venture under which Türkiye is producing a modern new class of submarines.

Berlin has previously argued that it cannot suspend a commercial agreement signed by Germany's Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems.

"We conveyed Türkiye’s concerns regarding terrorist organizations’ activities in Germany and expect concrete actions from them," Cavushoglu said.