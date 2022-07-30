Bosporus Strait closed in both directions due to ship engine failure

30 July 2022 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye closed the marine traffic along the Bosporus Strait in both directions due to the engine failure onboard a ship making the voyage from Egypt to Bulgaria, said the statement of the Turkey’s Main Department of Coast Security, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"The 134-meter Sparta ship sailing from Egypt to Bulgaria had the engine failure near the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Kurtarma-12 and Nazim Tur tugs were sent to the accident scene. The vessel traffic along the Bosporus was suspended in both directions due to the failure," the authority said in its statement.

---

