Grain agreement to be first step in resolving food crisis - Cavushoglu

22 July 2022 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on Thursday expressed hope that the agreement on grain exports to be signed the next day will be the first step in resolving the global food crisis, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Tomorrow in Istanbul, we will take the first step to solve the current food crisis with UN Secretary General, Ukrainian and Russian delegations. We will continue our efforts to resolve the conflict," he wrote on Twitter.

