Georgian premier, Azerbaijani foreign minister underscore vitality of relations for region

16 July 2022 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met visiting Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov ahead of the latter's scheduled meeting with his Armenian opposite side Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani minister underscored the strength of friendly relations, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership between the two nations. Bayramov also added that the high-level political dialogue between the two countries and intensive mutual visits of officials produce a positive impetus to the further development of bilateral relations.

For his turn, Garibashvili expressed satisfaction with the relevant development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations. Moreover, the sides exchanged views on economic, trade, energy, transport, and humanitarian cooperation.

Thanking Georgia for organizing the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Bayramov outlined the actions taken to normalize relations during the post-conflict phase.

Garibashvili welcomed the peace efforts to achieve peace and outlined Georgia's support for the process.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.