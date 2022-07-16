Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats start first meeting in Georgia
The first meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively has kicked off in Tbilisi, Azernews reports per a tweet by the MFA Azerbaijan Twitter account of the ministry.
"Happening now: The meeting between the Foreign Minister of #Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun and the Foreign Minister of #Armenia @AraratMirzoyan has started in #Tbilisi," the tweet reads.
This is the first meeting of the foreign ministers.