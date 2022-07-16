Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats start first meeting in Georgia

16 July 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively has kicked off in Tbilisi, Azernews reports per a tweet by the MFA Azerbaijan Twitter account of the ministry.

"Happening now: The meeting between the Foreign Minister of #Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun and the Foreign Minister of #Armenia @AraratMirzoyan has started in #Tbilisi," the tweet reads.

This is the first meeting of the foreign ministers.