Portugal to enter "contingency situation" to fight wild fires caused by heat wave

Portugal recorded 32 outbreaks of forest fires on Sunday, more than 2,000 operational agents are fighting in several municipalities in the country, according to the National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the department, more than 639 vehicles and seven aerial vehicles are used to contain the the fires caused by the heat wave in Portugal.

The Portuguese government has decided on Saturday to declare a state of contingency between July 11 and 15.

According to Minister of Internal Administration Jose Luis Carneiro, the measure aims to allow the civil protection department to mobilize "all the means available" to fight the fires since temperatures above 45 degrees are expected in some areas.

Carneiro explained that weather conditions are expected to worsen due to lack of humidity and dry wind. All the factors increase the risk of wild fire.

