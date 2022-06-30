Georgian PM meets European Council President

30 June 2022 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met European Council President Charles Michel, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“Great meeting with European Council President Charles Michel. Following the decision on Georgia’s EU membership perspective, we will work closely to advance Georgia on its EU candidate status path.

Reiterated our government’s commitment to work tirelessly to meet all the priorities outlined by the European Commission,” Irakli Garibashvili tweeted.

